Holly Whitelabel
Launch your own social media scheduling tool without having to write a line of code (ever).Get started »View Holly Social’s features »
Scenario 1.
Earn more from your clients
You want to create a new revenue stream by offering existing (and potential) customers a powerful solution where they can self-manage their social media.
Many businesses want to manage their own social media campaigns and they usually end up using tools such as Buffer or HootSuite (and, of course, Holly Social).
Wouldn’t it be better if you could advise them to use your own social media tool and earn money whilst they do the hard work? All from your own domain name.
Scenario 2.
Branded client collaboration
You want to manage your customer’s social media campaigns and let them collaborate, but you want to keep your branding front and center.
Use a custom domain (e.g. social.yoursite.com) as your new link to access Holly – your branding and company name will replace all mentions of Holly, creating a seamless brand experience for your team and your customers.
P.S. We guarantee that our prices will be less than you’re currently paying for team-based social media management.
These scenarios (and more) are now possible!
Holly Social is the world’s lowest cost social media scheduler. We’re new and we’re here to disrupt an industry.
- Set your own pricing structure
- Use your own domain name or subdomain
- Replace all Holly branding with your branding
- Limit your users based on your requirements (e.g. restrict to 3 profiles or 2gb of storage)
- Only pay for usage at our normal rates
- Minimal setup fees